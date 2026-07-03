10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today’s Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:
Explanation
These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on July 6, 2026. Parties traded 801 contract(s) at a $305.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.0K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 11 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30900 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on July 10, 2026. This event was a transfer of 73 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 1432 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18276 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding NBIS (NASDAQ:NBIS), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on July 10, 2026. Parties traded 75 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.2K, with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 1363 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18168 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on July 10, 2026. Parties traded 17 contract(s) at a $1100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.9K, with a price of $1936.0 per contract. There were 3094 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7738 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding BB (NYSE:BB), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 49 day(s) on August 21, 2026. Parties traded 415 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.3K, with a price of $73.0 per contract. There were 11133 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5886 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 5 day(s) on July 8, 2026. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.5K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 1275 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5534 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding ANET (NYSE:ANET), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on July 17, 2026. Parties traded 156 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.0K, with a price of $263.0 per contract. There were 6311 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4957 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For NOK (NYSE:NOK), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 105 day(s) on October 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 852 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $32.0 per contract. There were 4836 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3237 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For NOW (NYSE:NOW), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 49 day(s) on August 21, 2026. This event was a transfer of 51 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $560.0 per contract. There were 15134 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1712 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For IREN (NASDAQ:IREN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on July 10, 2026. This event was a transfer of 506 contract(s) at a $33.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.5K, with a price of $84.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1385 contract(s) were bought and sold.