10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today’s Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:
Explanation
These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on July 6, 2026. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $390.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $100.0K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 2736 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19214 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on July 6, 2026. Parties traded 13 contract(s) at a $265.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $1992.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6183 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 78 day(s) on September 18, 2026. Parties traded 350 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $133.0K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 4835 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 640 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding RIVN (NASDAQ:RIVN), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 50 day(s) on August 21, 2026. Parties traded 110 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.6K, with a price of $297.0 per contract. There were 6029 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 454 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For LULU (NASDAQ:LULU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 78 day(s) on September 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 276 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $171.1K, with a price of $620.0 per contract. There were 1015 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 302 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on July 10, 2026. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $67.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.7K, with a price of $245.0 per contract. There were 78 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 222 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding MCD (NYSE:MCD), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on July 17, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $272.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.0K, with a price of $770.0 per contract. There were 144 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 144 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 169 day(s) on December 18, 2026. Parties traded 85 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.0K, with a price of $460.0 per contract. There were 4553 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 122 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding HD (NYSE:HD), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 78 day(s) on September 18, 2026. Parties traded 83 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $94.2K, with a price of $1135.0 per contract. There were 836 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 97 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For MELI (NASDAQ:MELI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 169 day(s) on December 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1 contract(s) at a $1560.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.7K, with a price of $34700.0 per contract. There were 39 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1 contract(s) were bought and sold.