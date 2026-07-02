10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today’s Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.
Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:
Explanation
These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• Regarding JCI (NYSE:JCI), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 78 day(s) on September 18, 2026. Parties traded 175 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.5K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 272 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1851 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For BE (NYSE:BE), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 15 day(s) on July 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.8K, with a price of $2390.0 per contract. There were 1823 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1390 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding POWL (NASDAQ:POWL), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on July 17, 2026. Parties traded 22 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $1350.0 per contract. There were 1002 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 466 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For UPS (NYSE:UPS), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 78 day(s) on September 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 222 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $157.6K, with a price of $710.0 per contract. There were 491 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 232 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding LUNR (NASDAQ:LUNR), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on July 17, 2026. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.0K, with a price of $195.0 per contract. There were 1502 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 220 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For MOD (NYSE:MOD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 15 day(s) on July 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 135 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.1K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 70 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 140 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For CAT (NYSE:CAT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 15 day(s) on July 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 32 contract(s) at a $920.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.5K, with a price of $2010.0 per contract. There were 250 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 104 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For ETN (NYSE:ETN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on July 10, 2026. This event was a transfer of 44 contract(s) at a $390.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.2K, with a price of $800.0 per contract. There were 248 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 94 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding AVAV (NASDAQ:AVAV), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on July 17, 2026. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $207.4K, with a price of $4134.0 per contract. There were 447 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 53 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding GWW (NYSE:GWW), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 260 day(s) on March 19, 2027. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $1480.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $149.0K, with a price of $7450.0 per contract. There were 261 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20 contract(s) were bought and sold.