10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today’s Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:
Explanation
These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• For SNDK (NASDAQ:SNDK), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 6 contract(s) at a $1800.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.9K, with a price of $4838.0 per contract. There were 4936 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10446 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 15 day(s) on July 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 830 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $34.0 per contract. There were 5391 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3539 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding CRWV (NASDAQ:CRWV), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on July 17, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.8K, with a price of $278.0 per contract. There were 14913 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3447 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 15 day(s) on July 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 3166 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 97 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $778.8K, with a price of $247.0 per contract. There were 24006 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3243 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For AXTI (NASDAQ:AXTI), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 50 day(s) on August 21, 2026. This event was a transfer of 566 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $4.3 million, with a price of $7720.0 per contract. There were 2029 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2002 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on July 10, 2026. This event was a transfer of 68 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $415.0 per contract. There were 3699 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1343 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding ENTG (NASDAQ:ENTG), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 50 day(s) on August 21, 2026. Parties traded 33 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.3K, with a price of $1009.0 per contract. There were 2228 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1250 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For IBM (NYSE:IBM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 50 day(s) on August 21, 2026. This event was a transfer of 217 contract(s) at a $285.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $431.6K, with a price of $1983.0 per contract. There were 165 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1233 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding NBIS (NASDAQ:NBIS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on July 10, 2026. Parties traded 105 contract(s) at a $245.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.4K, with a price of $395.0 per contract. There were 321 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 872 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For APLD (NASDAQ:APLD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 50 day(s) on August 21, 2026. This event was a transfer of 61 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.8K, with a price of $620.0 per contract. There were 70 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 795 contract(s) were bought and sold.