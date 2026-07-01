9 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today’s Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.
Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:
Explanation
These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• Regarding UAL (NASDAQ:UAL), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 569 day(s) on January 21, 2028. Parties traded 8 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.1K, with a price of $5891.0 per contract. There were 340 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 86 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For BE (NYSE:BE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 79 day(s) on September 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 5 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.2K, with a price of $7040.0 per contract. There were 282 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 71 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For ZIM (NYSE:ZIM), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 569 day(s) on January 21, 2028. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $630.0 per contract. There were 880 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For WM (NYSE:WM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 16 day(s) on July 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 16 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.5K, with a price of $3415.0 per contract. There were 17 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding GEV (NYSE:GEV), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on July 17, 2026. Parties traded 2 contract(s) at a $900.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.4K, with a price of $15741.0 per contract. There were 121 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding URI (NYSE:URI), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 198 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 1 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $45040.0 per contract. There were 29 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For FIX (NYSE:FIX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 170 day(s) on December 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 3 contract(s) at a $1800.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $90.2K, with a price of $30095.0 per contract. There were 3 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For CAR (NASDAQ:CAR), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 569 day(s) on January 21, 2028. This event was a transfer of 1 contract(s) at a $560.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.3K, with a price of $29300.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For KRMN (NYSE:KRMN), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 351 day(s) on June 17, 2027. This event was a transfer of 134 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $124.6K, with a price of $930.0 per contract. There were 4970 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 0 contract(s) were bought and sold.