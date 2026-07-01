10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today’s Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:
Explanation
These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• Regarding ESPR (NASDAQ:ESPR), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 198 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $3.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 5437 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1151 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding PURR (NASDAQ:PURR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 79 day(s) on September 18, 2026. Parties traded 800 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $188.0K, with a price of $235.0 per contract. There were 1151 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 800 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding RVMD (NASDAQ:RVMD), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 79 day(s) on September 18, 2026. Parties traded 6 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $4910.0 per contract. There were 2138 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 139 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding CRVS (NASDAQ:CRVS), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 107 day(s) on October 16, 2026. Parties traded 72 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.2K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 35 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 73 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding THC (NYSE:THC), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 569 day(s) on January 21, 2028. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.1K, with a price of $3116.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 54 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For TGTX (NASDAQ:TGTX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 198 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 2075 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding ABVX (NASDAQ:ABVX), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on July 17, 2026. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $272.0K, with a price of $5440.0 per contract. There were 6 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding SMMT (NASDAQ:SMMT), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on July 17, 2026. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $660.0 per contract. There were 462 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 44 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding CRSP (NASDAQ:CRSP), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 198 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 15 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.0K, with a price of $2472.0 per contract. There were 739 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 35 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For UNH (NYSE:UNH), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 261 day(s) on March 19, 2027. This event was a transfer of 15 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.7K, with a price of $5121.0 per contract. There were 156 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21 contract(s) were bought and sold.