10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today’s Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:
Explanation
These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• Regarding IREN (NASDAQ:IREN), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 569 day(s) on January 21, 2028. Parties traded 137 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $246.4K, with a price of $1800.0 per contract. There were 536 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5814 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding WULF (NASDAQ:WULF), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 51 day(s) on August 21, 2026. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $104.0 per contract. There were 1409 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1582 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 51 day(s) on August 21, 2026. Parties traded 66 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $88.7K, with a price of $1345.0 per contract. There were 2189 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 785 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding PATH (NYSE:PATH), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 569 day(s) on January 21, 2028. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $3.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.5K, with a price of $745.0 per contract. There were 227 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 484 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding MRVL (NASDAQ:MRVL), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on July 17, 2026. Parties traded 15 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.1K, with a price of $2540.0 per contract. There were 1804 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 339 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 107 day(s) on October 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 28 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.4K, with a price of $2765.0 per contract. There were 126 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 168 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For HUT (NASDAQ:HUT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 79 day(s) on September 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 78 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.2K, with a price of $990.0 per contract. There were 1978 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 168 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For FSLY (NASDAQ:FSLY), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 471 day(s) on October 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.0K, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 7 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For ANET (NYSE:ANET), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 79 day(s) on September 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 98 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.4K, with a price of $801.0 per contract. There were 751 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 99 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For NET (NYSE:NET), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 16 day(s) on July 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 97 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $349.7K, with a price of $3605.0 per contract. There were 141 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 97 contract(s) were bought and sold.