10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today’s Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.
Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:
Explanation
These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on July 1, 2026. Parties traded 112 contract(s) at a $420.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.8K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 5724 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 94694 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For CZR (NASDAQ:CZR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 17 day(s) on July 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 4924 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $418.5K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 52822 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5266 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding RIVN (NASDAQ:RIVN), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 171 day(s) on December 18, 2026. Parties traded 2000 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $401.9K, with a price of $201.0 per contract. There were 8495 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2086 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For NCLH (NYSE:NCLH), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 17 day(s) on July 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 309 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $86.0 per contract. There were 3762 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1271 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding GM (NYSE:GM), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on July 17, 2026. Parties traded 1158 contract(s) at a $82.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.1K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 846 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1248 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding TJX (NYSE:TJX), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on July 17, 2026. Parties traded 629 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.6K, with a price of $73.0 per contract. There were 2500 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 826 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 80 day(s) on September 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.9K, with a price of $725.0 per contract. There were 54350 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 652 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For BKNG (NASDAQ:BKNG), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 80 day(s) on September 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 24 contract(s) at a $152.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.2K, with a price of $3220.0 per contract. There were 200 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 280 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding NKE (NYSE:NKE), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 570 day(s) on January 21, 2028. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.6K, with a price of $985.0 per contract. There were 2925 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 266 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For GENI (NYSE:GENI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 52 day(s) on August 21, 2026. This event was a transfer of 244 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.9K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 899 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 244 contract(s) were bought and sold.