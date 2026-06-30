10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today’s Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.
Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:
Explanation
These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• Regarding VRT (NYSE:VRT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on July 31, 2026. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $360.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $360.0K, with a price of $1800.0 per contract. There were 44 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1215 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding FCEL (NASDAQ:FCEL), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 199 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 15 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.6K, with a price of $2440.0 per contract. There were 1096 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 821 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For BE (NYSE:BE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 80 day(s) on September 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 5 contract(s) at a $370.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.3K, with a price of $5270.0 per contract. There were 16077 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 780 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding AVEX (NYSE:AVEX), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 108 day(s) on October 16, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.9K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 214 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 548 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding VVX (NYSE:VVX), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on July 17, 2026. Parties traded 510 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.1K, with a price of $59.0 per contract. There were 54 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 535 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding CAT (NYSE:CAT), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 199 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $1000.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.8 million, with a price of $18635.0 per contract. There were 533 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 316 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding PLUG (NASDAQ:PLUG), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 570 day(s) on January 21, 2028. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.6K, with a price of $133.0 per contract. There were 11032 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 308 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding HAWK (NYSE:HAWK), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 143 day(s) on November 20, 2026. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $100.0K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 3623 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 250 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For HON (NASDAQ:HON), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 570 day(s) on January 21, 2028. This event was a transfer of 7 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.8K, with a price of $10697.0 per contract. There were 4 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 127 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding RKLB (NASDAQ:RKLB), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 52 day(s) on August 21, 2026. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.0K, with a price of $1275.0 per contract. There were 4126 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 123 contract(s) were bought and sold.