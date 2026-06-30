10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today’s Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.
Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:
Explanation
These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 2 day(s) on July 2, 2026. This event was a transfer of 8 contract(s) at a $1160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $3420.0 per contract. There were 1676 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6295 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on July 2, 2026. Parties traded 401 contract(s) at a $88.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.2K, with a price of $215.0 per contract. There were 8228 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6239 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 17 day(s) on July 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 5 contract(s) at a $550.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $5400.0 per contract. There were 4458 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1967 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For IREN (NASDAQ:IREN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on July 2, 2026. This event was a transfer of 160 contract(s) at a $46.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 303 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1029 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 52 day(s) on August 21, 2026. This event was a transfer of 120 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.1K, with a price of $243.0 per contract. There were 22700 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 803 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For OKTA (NASDAQ:OKTA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 17 day(s) on July 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 65 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.4K, with a price of $960.0 per contract. There were 2484 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 785 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 80 day(s) on September 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 18 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.9K, with a price of $1660.0 per contract. There were 10883 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 720 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For NN (NASDAQ:NN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 52 day(s) on August 21, 2026. This event was a transfer of 671 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.5K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 214 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 706 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding CRWD (NASDAQ:CRWD), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on July 2, 2026. Parties traded 49 contract(s) at a $750.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $116.1K, with a price of $2370.0 per contract. There were 1613 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 706 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding ENPH (NASDAQ:ENPH), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on July 2, 2026. Parties traded 371 contract(s) at a $48.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 42 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $103.8K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 79 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 675 contract(s) were bought and sold.