10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today’s Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:
Explanation
These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• Regarding PCVX (NASDAQ:PCVX), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 172 day(s) on December 18, 2026. Parties traded 115 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $106.9K, with a price of $930.0 per contract. There were 21892 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25649 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For SLS (NASDAQ:SLS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 200 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 125 contract(s) at a $3.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $144.3K, with a price of $1155.0 per contract. There were 26810 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16151 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For HIMS (NYSE:HIMS), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 11 day(s) on July 10, 2026. This event was a transfer of 426 contract(s) at a $34.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $96.7K, with a price of $227.0 per contract. There were 188 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1034 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For ABVX (NASDAQ:ABVX), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 18 day(s) on July 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.0K, with a price of $1100.0 per contract. There were 4351 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 926 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding MESO (NASDAQ:MESO), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 571 day(s) on January 21, 2028. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 2031 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 684 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding PURR (NASDAQ:PURR), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 172 day(s) on December 18, 2026. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.6K, with a price of $208.0 per contract. There were 10586 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 565 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For CORT (NASDAQ:CORT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 18 day(s) on July 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 199 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.6K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 184 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 520 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding BAX (NYSE:BAX), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 200 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 114 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.6K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 4199 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 114 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For ISRG (NASDAQ:ISRG), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 39 day(s) on August 7, 2026. This event was a transfer of 9 contract(s) at a $390.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.3K, with a price of $3263.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 42 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding CAH (NYSE:CAH), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 200 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 5 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $5227.0 per contract. There were 144 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7 contract(s) were bought and sold.