10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today’s Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.
Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:
Explanation
These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• For BE (NYSE:BE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 53 day(s) on August 21, 2026. This event was a transfer of 430 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $2.2 million, with a price of $5160.0 per contract. There were 2232 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1896 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding GEV (NYSE:GEV), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on July 2, 2026. Parties traded 80 contract(s) at a $1150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.0K, with a price of $950.0 per contract. There were 152 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 609 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding INOD (NASDAQ:INOD), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 144 day(s) on November 20, 2026. Parties traded 18 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.3K, with a price of $1628.0 per contract. There were 64 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 158 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For DY (NYSE:DY), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 172 day(s) on December 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 45 contract(s) at a $450.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $233.1K, with a price of $5180.0 per contract. There were 22 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 150 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For RDW (NYSE:RDW), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 53 day(s) on August 21, 2026. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $427.0 per contract. There were 987 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 142 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For GE (NYSE:GE), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 263 day(s) on March 19, 2027. This event was a transfer of 27 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.0K, with a price of $2707.0 per contract. There were 85 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 27 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For GNRC (NYSE:GNRC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 200 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 6 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $4410.0 per contract. There were 644 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding URI (NYSE:URI), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 53 day(s) on August 21, 2026. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $1140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $129.6K, with a price of $6480.0 per contract. There were 4 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For UNP (NYSE:UNP), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 81 day(s) on September 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 11 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.1K, with a price of $5010.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding EME (NYSE:EME), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 172 day(s) on December 18, 2026. Parties traded 11 contract(s) at a $840.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $113.3K, with a price of $10300.0 per contract. There were 10 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11 contract(s) were bought and sold.