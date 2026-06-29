10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today’s Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:
Explanation
These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 480 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $57.0 per contract. There were 10204 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 304174 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on July 2, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.5K, with a price of $505.0 per contract. There were 8164 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21371 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on July 2, 2026. This event was a transfer of 84 contract(s) at a $93.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.3K, with a price of $385.0 per contract. There were 9304 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7852 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on July 2, 2026. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $1050.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.1K, with a price of $1856.0 per contract. There were 2604 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7284 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For ON (NASDAQ:ON), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 53 day(s) on August 21, 2026. This event was a transfer of 118 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $160.4K, with a price of $1360.0 per contract. There were 98 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2650 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For MRVL (NASDAQ:MRVL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 53 day(s) on August 21, 2026. This event was a transfer of 201 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.1 million, with a price of $5610.0 per contract. There were 3719 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1774 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For APLD (NASDAQ:APLD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 39 day(s) on August 7, 2026. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $39.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.1K, with a price of $485.0 per contract. There were 5 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1660 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For SNDK (NASDAQ:SNDK), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on July 2, 2026. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $2200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $2560.0 per contract. There were 720 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1391 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For CBRS (NASDAQ:CBRS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on July 2, 2026. This event was a transfer of 119 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.1K, with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 236 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 922 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding KEEL (NASDAQ:KEEL), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 571 day(s) on January 21, 2028. Parties traded 315 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.6K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 11979 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 825 contract(s) were bought and sold.