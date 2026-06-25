8 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today’s Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.
Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:
Explanation
These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• Regarding META (NASDAQ:META), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on June 26, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $540.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 1997 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10374 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding NFLX (NASDAQ:NFLX), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 204 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 45 contract(s) at a $63.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.8K, with a price of $1440.0 per contract. There were 1506 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 204 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For SPCX (NASDAQ:SPCX), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 176 day(s) on December 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 38 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.9K, with a price of $1840.0 per contract. There were 2652 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 141 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For GOOGL (NASDAQ:GOOGL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 22 day(s) on July 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 13 contract(s) at a $390.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.8K, with a price of $4912.0 per contract. There were 1150 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 107 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For LYV (NYSE:LYV), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 22 day(s) on July 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 62 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.3K, with a price of $490.0 per contract. There were 124 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 66 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For TTWO (NASDAQ:TTWO), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 204 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 9 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.2K, with a price of $3030.0 per contract. There were 682 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 46 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding BIDU (NASDAQ:BIDU), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on July 2, 2026. Parties traded 365 contract(s) at a $108.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.0K, with a price of $148.0 per contract. There were 35 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For RDDT (NYSE:RDDT), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 357 day(s) on June 17, 2027. This event was a transfer of 6 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.9K, with a price of $4985.0 per contract. There were 93 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6 contract(s) were bought and sold.