10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today’s Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:
Explanation
These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on June 26, 2026. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $405.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.6K, with a price of $3069.0 per contract. There were 1851 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50331 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding CZR (NASDAQ:CZR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on July 17, 2026. Parties traded 5477 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $564.1K, with a price of $103.0 per contract. There were 65523 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 27759 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 4 day(s) on June 29, 2026. This event was a transfer of 17 contract(s) at a $245.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $1697.0 per contract. There were 83 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1404 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding SE (NYSE:SE), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on July 2, 2026. Parties traded 587 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.6K, with a price of $76.0 per contract. There were 81 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 594 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 267 day(s) on March 19, 2027. Parties traded 63 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $115.9K, with a price of $1840.0 per contract. There were 71 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 374 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For SERV (NASDAQ:SERV), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 7 day(s) on July 2, 2026. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $8.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.3K, with a price of $262.0 per contract. There were 2434 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 159 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding W (NYSE:W), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 57 day(s) on August 21, 2026. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.5K, with a price of $1320.0 per contract. There were 34 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 34 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding ULTA (NASDAQ:ULTA), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 204 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $480.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $100.2K, with a price of $5010.0 per contract. There were 83 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For MTN (NYSE:MTN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 57 day(s) on August 21, 2026. This event was a transfer of 9 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $3000.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For MELI (NASDAQ:MELI), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 29 day(s) on July 24, 2026. This event was a transfer of 5 contract(s) at a $1615.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.6K, with a price of $5940.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 0 contract(s) were bought and sold.