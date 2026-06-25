10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today’s Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:
Explanation
These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 57 day(s) on August 21, 2026. This event was a transfer of 15 contract(s) at a $440.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.1K, with a price of $3280.0 per contract. There were 2738 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4447 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 57 day(s) on August 21, 2026. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.6K, with a price of $2533.0 per contract. There were 23715 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2608 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For WULF (NASDAQ:WULF), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 22 day(s) on July 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 911 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $104.7K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 68428 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2029 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on July 2, 2026. This event was a transfer of 4 contract(s) at a $1225.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.1K, with a price of $7290.0 per contract. There were 54 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1488 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 204 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 1250 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $3.9 million, with a price of $3168.0 per contract. There were 8296 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1418 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding AMAT (NASDAQ:AMAT), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on July 17, 2026. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $800.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $234.0K, with a price of $1170.0 per contract. There were 4232 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1403 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding SNDK (NASDAQ:SNDK), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on June 26, 2026. Parties traded 5 contract(s) at a $2250.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $5101.0 per contract. There were 141 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1076 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 148 day(s) on November 20, 2026. Parties traded 900 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $499.5K, with a price of $555.0 per contract. There were 1151 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 979 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding MRVL (NASDAQ:MRVL), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on July 17, 2026. Parties traded 17 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $1825.0 per contract. There were 4464 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 951 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on July 24, 2026. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.0K, with a price of $285.0 per contract. There were 562 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 843 contract(s) were bought and sold.