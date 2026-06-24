8 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today’s Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.
Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:
Explanation
These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on June 26, 2026. This event was a transfer of 77 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $355.0 per contract. There were 4030 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11121 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 5 day(s) on June 29, 2026. This event was a transfer of 34 contract(s) at a $380.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.5K, with a price of $988.0 per contract. There were 854 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4376 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For CPRI (NYSE:CPRI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 58 day(s) on August 21, 2026. This event was a transfer of 297 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.0K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 10311 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1156 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on July 17, 2026. Parties traded 55 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.3K, with a price of $460.0 per contract. There were 2160 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 562 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding STLA (NYSE:STLA), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 576 day(s) on January 21, 2028. Parties traded 304 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.0K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 8099 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 391 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For BKNG (NASDAQ:BKNG), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 576 day(s) on January 21, 2028. This event was a transfer of 14 contract(s) at a $188.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.1K, with a price of $3295.0 per contract. There were 200 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 70 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding LULU (NASDAQ:LULU), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 86 day(s) on September 18, 2026. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $1243.0 per contract. There were 168 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 58 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding MELI (NASDAQ:MELI), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 86 day(s) on September 18, 2026. Parties traded 1 contract(s) at a $920.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.2K, with a price of $76220.0 per contract. There were 6 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 32 contract(s) were bought and sold.