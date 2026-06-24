10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today’s Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:
Explanation
These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• Regarding AMPX (NYSE:AMPX), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 576 day(s) on January 21, 2028. Parties traded 78 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.6K, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 899 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4475 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding RKLB (NASDAQ:RKLB), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on July 17, 2026. Parties traded 110 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.0K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 6828 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 893 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For AAL (NASDAQ:AAL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 37 day(s) on July 31, 2026. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.5K, with a price of $1230.0 per contract. There were 199 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 842 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For MOD (NYSE:MOD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 23 day(s) on July 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 96 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.1K, with a price of $710.0 per contract. There were 102 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 102 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding GEV (NYSE:GEV), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on July 17, 2026. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $1107.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.0K, with a price of $3202.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 40 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding BE (NYSE:BE), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 114 day(s) on October 16, 2026. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.8K, with a price of $5887.0 per contract. There were 156 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding BA (NYSE:BA), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 205 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $2540.0 per contract. There were 1872 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding VRT (NYSE:VRT), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on July 2, 2026. Parties traded 3 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.1K, with a price of $14378.0 per contract. There were 14 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For FIX (NYSE:FIX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 23 day(s) on July 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 6 contract(s) at a $1960.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.7K, with a price of $12450.0 per contract. There were 25 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding LMT (NYSE:LMT), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 268 day(s) on March 19, 2027. Parties traded 3 contract(s) at a $420.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.3K, with a price of $9780.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3 contract(s) were bought and sold.