10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today’s Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.
Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:
Explanation
These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 374 contract(s) at a $197.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 47 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.5K, with a price of $103.0 per contract. There were 439 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 23888 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on June 26, 2026. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $107.0 per contract. There were 4812 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7308 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For DGXX (NASDAQ:DGXX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 177 day(s) on December 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $119.0K, with a price of $119.0 per contract. There were 8711 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5435 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding WULF (NASDAQ:WULF), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 58 day(s) on August 21, 2026. Parties traded 434 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $158.4K, with a price of $365.0 per contract. There were 31490 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3515 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding CRWV (NASDAQ:CRWV), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on June 26, 2026. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.2K, with a price of $144.0 per contract. There were 2110 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3281 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on June 26, 2026. This event was a transfer of 54 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.3K, with a price of $965.0 per contract. There were 3738 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3211 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding MRVL (NASDAQ:MRVL), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on June 26, 2026. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.0K, with a price of $1300.0 per contract. There were 3804 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2081 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For NBIS (NASDAQ:NBIS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 58 day(s) on August 21, 2026. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.8K, with a price of $4985.0 per contract. There were 1297 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1540 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on June 26, 2026. This event was a transfer of 75 contract(s) at a $133.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.8K, with a price of $585.0 per contract. There were 1294 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1343 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on July 2, 2026. This event was a transfer of 177 contract(s) at a $1100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $885.0K, with a price of $5000.0 per contract. There were 1782 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1331 contract(s) were bought and sold.