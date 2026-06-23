8 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today’s Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.
Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:
Explanation
These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• For SPCX (NASDAQ:SPCX), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 24 day(s) on July 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 70 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.9K, with a price of $842.0 per contract. There were 34762 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9478 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding GOOG (NASDAQ:GOOG), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on June 26, 2026. Parties traded 49 contract(s) at a $345.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.3K, with a price of $594.0 per contract. There were 2640 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1721 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding BIDU (NASDAQ:BIDU), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 87 day(s) on September 18, 2026. Parties traded 397 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $212.3K, with a price of $535.0 per contract. There were 1925 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 516 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For META (NASDAQ:META), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 59 day(s) on August 21, 2026. This event was a transfer of 22 contract(s) at a $560.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.8K, with a price of $3175.0 per contract. There were 2486 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 343 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding GOOGL (NASDAQ:GOOGL), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on July 24, 2026. Parties traded 21 contract(s) at a $345.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $1195.0 per contract. There were 203 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 115 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding ATEX (NASDAQ:ATEX), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on July 17, 2026. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 195 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For ASTS (NASDAQ:ASTS), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 150 day(s) on November 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.8K, with a price of $1912.0 per contract. There were 575 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 29 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For SPOT (NYSE:SPOT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 206 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 24 contract(s) at a $600.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.6K, with a price of $2945.0 per contract. There were 340 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 24 contract(s) were bought and sold.