10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today’s Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.
Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:
Explanation
These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• Regarding SOFI (NASDAQ:SOFI), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 577 day(s) on January 21, 2028. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $3.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.9K, with a price of $1495.0 per contract. There were 613 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 498 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding GLXY (NASDAQ:GLXY), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on June 26, 2026. Parties traded 243 contract(s) at a $33.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.1K, with a price of $198.0 per contract. There were 882 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 248 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding PGR (NYSE:PGR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 87 day(s) on September 18, 2026. Parties traded 99 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.6K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 127 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 212 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For DAVE (NASDAQ:DAVE), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 150 day(s) on November 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 11 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.5K, with a price of $5140.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 123 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For HOOD (NASDAQ:HOOD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 577 day(s) on January 21, 2028. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $4000.0 per contract. There were 8775 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 96 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For TD (NYSE:TD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 577 day(s) on January 21, 2028. This event was a transfer of 47 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.2K, with a price of $2040.0 per contract. There were 1235 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 75 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding BLK (NYSE:BLK), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 178 day(s) on December 18, 2026. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $910.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $176.2K, with a price of $3525.0 per contract. There were 38 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 87 day(s) on September 18, 2026. Parties traded 18 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.1K, with a price of $1620.0 per contract. There were 2130 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 36 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For TRV (NYSE:TRV), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 206 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.7K, with a price of $1630.0 per contract. There were 86 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 27 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding AXP (NYSE:AXP), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 59 day(s) on August 21, 2026. Parties traded 18 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $1490.0 per contract. There were 334 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6 contract(s) were bought and sold.