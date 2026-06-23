10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today’s Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.
Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:
Explanation
These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on June 26, 2026. This event was a transfer of 22 contract(s) at a $1100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $131.7K, with a price of $6000.0 per contract. There were 4566 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11076 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding FTNT (NASDAQ:FTNT), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 59 day(s) on August 21, 2026. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.9K, with a price of $933.0 per contract. There were 6568 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8540 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding NBIS (NASDAQ:NBIS), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on July 17, 2026. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.6K, with a price of $2626.0 per contract. There were 2869 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3333 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For FSLR (NASDAQ:FSLR), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on June 26, 2026. This event was a transfer of 75 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 2388 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3316 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 24 day(s) on July 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 32 contract(s) at a $620.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.4K, with a price of $1108.0 per contract. There were 3115 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2028 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For LRCX (NASDAQ:LRCX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 24 day(s) on July 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 37 contract(s) at a $455.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $740.0 per contract. There were 22 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1858 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding MRVL (NASDAQ:MRVL), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 577 day(s) on January 21, 2028. Parties traded 5 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.3K, with a price of $12071.0 per contract. There were 533 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1440 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 87 day(s) on September 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.9K, with a price of $1836.0 per contract. There were 11119 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1195 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding ON (NASDAQ:ON), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on July 17, 2026. Parties traded 90 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $290.0 per contract. There were 7641 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 984 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For SWKS (NASDAQ:SWKS), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 59 day(s) on August 21, 2026. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $1600.0 per contract. There were 357 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 904 contract(s) were bought and sold.