8 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today’s Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:
Explanation
These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• Regarding GOOG (NASDAQ:GOOG), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 207 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 17 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.2K, with a price of $2190.0 per contract. There were 11163 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2119 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For SATS (NASDAQ:SATS), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 25 day(s) on July 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 38 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.4K, with a price of $1800.0 per contract. There were 10844 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 740 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For NFLX (NASDAQ:NFLX), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 907 day(s) on December 15, 2028. This event was a transfer of 24 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $1335.0 per contract. There were 6378 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 595 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For BIDU (NASDAQ:BIDU), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 25 day(s) on July 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 553 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 43 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.4K, with a price of $73.0 per contract. There were 273 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 560 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For META (NASDAQ:META), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 32 day(s) on July 24, 2026. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $585.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.1K, with a price of $3518.0 per contract. There were 308 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 120 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding ASTS (NASDAQ:ASTS), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 578 day(s) on January 21, 2028. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.2K, with a price of $3325.0 per contract. There were 1474 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 73 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For TTWO (NASDAQ:TTWO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 32 day(s) on July 24, 2026. This event was a transfer of 27 contract(s) at a $235.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.9K, with a price of $1590.0 per contract. There were 40 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 54 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding RDDT (NYSE:RDDT), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 116 day(s) on October 16, 2026. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $950.0 per contract. There were 236 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 42 contract(s) were bought and sold.