10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today’s Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:
Explanation
These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 422 contract(s) at a $407.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 53 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.2K, with a price of $122.0 per contract. There were 2472 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 90257 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 60 day(s) on August 21, 2026. Parties traded 58 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.7K, with a price of $875.0 per contract. There were 19610 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6904 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For GLBE (NASDAQ:GLBE), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 151 day(s) on November 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 160 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.2K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 4501 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2232 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For M (NYSE:M), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 88 day(s) on September 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 889 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $209.8K, with a price of $236.0 per contract. There were 2208 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1361 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For DUOL (NASDAQ:DUOL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 151 day(s) on November 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 138 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $124.2K, with a price of $900.0 per contract. There were 38 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 174 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For RCL (NYSE:RCL), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 25 day(s) on July 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $98.0K, with a price of $1960.0 per contract. There were 170 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 65 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For LULU (NASDAQ:LULU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 60 day(s) on August 21, 2026. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $595.0 per contract. There were 6 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 65 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For EAT (NYSE:EAT), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 207 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 44 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.0K, with a price of $1070.0 per contract. There were 71 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 45 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For BKNG (NASDAQ:BKNG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 907 day(s) on December 15, 2028. This event was a transfer of 23 contract(s) at a $152.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $128.8K, with a price of $5600.0 per contract. There were 25 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding MELI (NASDAQ:MELI), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on July 17, 2026. Parties traded 6 contract(s) at a $1620.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.5K, with a price of $5750.0 per contract. There were 191 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6 contract(s) were bought and sold.