10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today’s Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:
Explanation
These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 506 contract(s) at a $207.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 62 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.3K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 6695 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 29496 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on June 26, 2026. Parties traded 27 contract(s) at a $1100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $107.7K, with a price of $3990.0 per contract. There were 2256 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5990 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding QBTS (NYSE:QBTS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on June 26, 2026. Parties traded 202 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $126.0 per contract. There were 2427 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3564 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 25 day(s) on July 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 42 contract(s) at a $420.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.1K, with a price of $814.0 per contract. There were 14139 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3246 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For SNDK (NASDAQ:SNDK), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on June 26, 2026. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $2300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $145.0K, with a price of $14500.0 per contract. There were 438 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2127 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For IONQ (NYSE:IONQ), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 25 day(s) on July 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 223 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $135.0K, with a price of $610.0 per contract. There were 8570 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1779 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For IBM (NYSE:IBM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on June 26, 2026. This event was a transfer of 514 contract(s) at a $257.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.8K, with a price of $133.0 per contract. There were 251 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1723 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For CRWV (NASDAQ:CRWV), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 60 day(s) on August 21, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.2 million, with a price of $1296.0 per contract. There were 9321 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1608 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For LRCX (NASDAQ:LRCX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 60 day(s) on August 21, 2026. This event was a transfer of 97 contract(s) at a $450.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $317.9K, with a price of $3286.0 per contract. There were 462 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 801 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding TE (NYSE:TE), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 578 day(s) on January 21, 2028. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $530.0 per contract. There were 5855 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 749 contract(s) were bought and sold.