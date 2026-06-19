10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today’s Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.
Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:
Explanation
These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• For FCEL (NASDAQ:FCEL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 28 day(s) on July 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 2538 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2146 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding ULCC (NASDAQ:ULCC), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 119 day(s) on October 16, 2026. Parties traded 98 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.9K, with a price of $265.0 per contract. There were 2077 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 877 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding PL (NYSE:PL), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 13 day(s) on July 2, 2026. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $225.0K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 1017 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For VRT (NYSE:VRT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 28 day(s) on July 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 12 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $2180.0 per contract. There were 1997 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 296 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding UPWK (NASDAQ:UPWK), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 119 day(s) on October 16, 2026. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.7K, with a price of $337.0 per contract. There were 30 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 150 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding BA (NYSE:BA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 63 day(s) on August 21, 2026. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.0K, with a price of $1600.0 per contract. There were 2063 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 134 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For LMT (NYSE:LMT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 7 day(s) on June 26, 2026. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $507.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.0K, with a price of $1100.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For GEV (NYSE:GEV), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 28 day(s) on July 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 3 contract(s) at a $1050.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $10010.0 per contract. There were 1163 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 84 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding MTZ (NYSE:MTZ), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on July 17, 2026. Parties traded 56 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.0K, with a price of $1500.0 per contract. There were 419 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 64 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For UBER (NYSE:UBER), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 910 day(s) on December 15, 2028. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $72.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $109.7K, with a price of $2195.0 per contract. There were 613 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 56 contract(s) were bought and sold.