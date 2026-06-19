10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today’s Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:
Explanation
These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 7 day(s) on June 26, 2026. This event was a transfer of 115 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.6K, with a price of $475.0 per contract. There were 26045 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 56913 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on June 22, 2026. This event was a transfer of 141 contract(s) at a $380.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.8K, with a price of $325.0 per contract. There were 319 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14731 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 28 day(s) on July 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $1200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $424.6K, with a price of $10615.0 per contract. There were 5707 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6622 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding APLD (NASDAQ:APLD), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on June 26, 2026. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $48.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $188.0K, with a price of $188.0 per contract. There were 4530 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5978 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For PATH (NYSE:PATH), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on June 26, 2026. This event was a transfer of 4745 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.6K, with a price of $13.0 per contract. There were 1920 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5621 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on June 26, 2026. Parties traded 39 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $720.0 per contract. There were 7859 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5345 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding MRVL (NASDAQ:MRVL), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on June 26, 2026. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $325.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.3K, with a price of $1410.0 per contract. There were 702 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4899 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 28 day(s) on July 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 47 contract(s) at a $430.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.7K, with a price of $1485.0 per contract. There were 11784 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4392 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding HUT (NASDAQ:HUT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 91 day(s) on September 18, 2026. Parties traded 12 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.1K, with a price of $2265.0 per contract. There were 476 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4183 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding SHOP (NASDAQ:SHOP), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on July 17, 2026. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.0K, with a price of $1361.0 per contract. There were 820 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2139 contract(s) were bought and sold.