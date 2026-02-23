Naturally, the high-level whipsaw action created great uncertainty for the market, leading to a sharp downturn for the major indices. Caught in the political crossfire was SMCI stock, which slipped about 5% in afternoon trading. Over the past 52 weeks, the security slipped more than 40%. Despite the volatility and the unfavorable macro backdrop, though, the smart money doesn't seem too anxious.

In the case of SMCI stock, for the March 20 expiration date, the skew is relatively flat and calm for strikes near the spot price. This setup suggests that no real urgency exists to hedge against uncertainty for strikes likely to be triggered due to close proximity to spot.

To be sure, smart money traders are prioritizing downside volatility protection. Notably, put IV swings upward on the left boundaries (toward lower strike prices). However, the rise is controlled, implying no real urgency beyond what is typical for a high-beta growth stock.

Again, after a sizable loss in SMCI stock over the trailing year, you would expect more concerted efforts to mitigate downside risk. That such a signal failed to materialize may imply a soft hint that the worst of the volatility could be baked in.

Identifying The Trading Parameters Of SMCI Stock

Where does this dispersion come from? Black-Scholes assumes a world where stock market returns are lognormally distributed. Under this framework, the above range represents where SMCI stock may symmetrically fall one standard deviation away from spot (while accounting for volatility and days to expiration).

From a mathematical perspective, Black-Scholes basically claims that in 68% of cases, Super Micro Computer stock would be expected to trade within the prescribed range when March 20 rolls around. It's a reasonable assumption since movements above one standard deviation above spot are relatively rare.

Now, the conceptual dead end that we run into with the expected move calculation is that we only know how the market is pricing uncertainty, not whether this pricing is rationally justified. To extract even more insights, we need to gravitate toward second-order analyses, which condition observed data based on an empirical anchor.

In my view, the best analogy to explain the conundrum above is to consider a typical search-and-rescue (SAR) mission. If Super Micro stock were a lone shipwrecked survivor, then Black-Scholes would be the satellite system that identified a distress signal somewhere in the open water. From the position of the distress signal, we can map out a search radius (expected move).

However, because we live in a world of limited resources, we can't scour every square inch of the radius. We need to be smart with our constraints, which means that we need to use probabilistic math. This is where the Markov property comes into the picture.

Narrowing The Probability Space For Super Micro Computer Stock

Under Markov, the future state of a system depends entirely on the present state. Colloquially, forward probabilities should not be calculated independently but be assessed in context. Extending the SAR analogy, different ocean currents — such as choppy waves versus calm waters — can easily influence where a shipwrecked survivor is likely to drift.

Here's how the Markov property is relevant for Super Micro Computer stock. In the past five weeks, SMCI stock printed three up weeks, leading to an overall upward slope. There's nothing special about this 3-2-U sequence, per se. However, this quantitative signal represents a specific ocean current — and survivors caught in these waters would be expected to drift in a particular manner.

How do we determine this drift pattern? We can reference past analogs of the 3-2-U sequence to map out a probabilistic forward distribution. Technically, we can use a combination of enumerative induction and Bayesian-inspired inference to best estimate SMCI's forward trajectory over the next five weeks.

For full transparency, you should realize that the future is not necessarily compelled by the past, per David Hume's famous critique of inductive methodologies. At the same time, this objection applies to all market methodologies: fundamental, technical and quantitative. My counterargument is that induction arguably offers the best estimate while incorporating the fewest assumptions.

If you accept the above premise, the inductive approach combined with the Markov property calculates a forward five-week distribution landing between $30 and $34, with probability density peaking around $32.60. Based on the above market intelligence, I'm tempted by the 32/33 bull call spread expiring March 20.

This wager requires a net debit of $43, which is the most that can be lost. Should SMCI stock rise through the $33 strike at expiration, the maximum profit would be $57, a payout of roughly 133%. Breakeven lands at $32.43, which is near the aforementioned quant signal's peak probability density.

Image: Shutterstock