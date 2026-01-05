Options Corner: How To Maximize The Full Potential Of Zeta Global's Short-Squeeze Attempt

Marketing technology specialist Zeta Global Holdings Corp (NYSE:ZETA) ranks among Monday's top-performing securities, gaining around 8% during the afternoon session. It's just difficult to figure out exactly why. While Zeta did ramp up its forward guidance when it released third-quarter earnings results, the disclosure occurred in November. In the absence of specific headlines, it appears ZETA stock is simply moving on exuberant speculation.

That's not to say that this fervor is divorced from rationality because there are key reasons why investors are currently targeting the tech specialist. First, the business aligns with the current ecosystem, with the company positioning itself as an artificial-intelligence-powered marketing cloud. Basically, it uses AI to help other enterprises understand and engage their customers more effectively.

Second, certain innovations may help ZETA stock jump above the competition. In particular, the underlying company's built-in AI agents can automate tasks — such as segmentation, content creation, campaign optimization and code generation — and help marketers work more efficiently.

On the kinetic front, it's quite possible that ZETA stock may be responding positively to a short-squeeze attempt. A short squeeze is a phenomenon where bearish traders are compelled (or forced) to exit their exposure to avoid catastrophic losses. However, the mechanics of such a position is opposite that of long exposure. Essentially, bearish traders must execute buy-to-close orders to exit their position.

In other words, the prudent bears who cut their losses early are able to exit relatively cleanly. Those who wait risk being on the wrong end of a positive feedback loop. As the target share price rises, this creates more panic, leading to further exiting — and thus even higher prices due to more buy-to-close orders.

That's the short squeeze. And with ZETA stock carrying an elevated short interest of 10.6% and an underlying ratio of 5.03 days to cover, it's possible that today's big move may not be over just yet.

Leveraging The One Edge For ZETA Stock That Retail Traders Enjoy

Although Zeta Global enjoys benefits thanks to its relevant business model, ZETA stock stands on the more volatile side of the curve. With a 60-month beta of 1.26, the security would be expected to swing more conspicuously than the benchmark equities index. However, this above-average kinesis also presents opportunities for quantitatively-minded traders.

Under certain circumstances or sentiment regimes, ZETA stock should carry an unusually bullish bias — meaning that the security should be less volatile than what its long-term beta would imply. In other words, a risky position on paper might not be all that risky in actuality. But because Wall Street market makers must typically price risk monotonically, this framework opens the door for opportunistic quant traders.

To clarify, monotonic risk modeling (such as the Black-Scholes framework) states that risk rises in proportion to distance away from spot. In sports terms, a layup is easier to make than a three-pointer, largely because of distance to the basket. However, my assertion is that, under certain game conditions, the route to the layup is heavily defended. Therefore, the open player standing outside the arc has a statistically better chance of scoring — even though the difficulty of the shot on paper is much greater.

Image by author

Under aggregate conditions, the 10-week outcome of ZETA stock would be expected to land between $20.40 and $25.20 (assuming an anchor price of $21.60). Probability density would likely peak around $22.70, thus indicating a relatively stout upward bias.

However, we're not interested in trading the expected aggregate behavior of ZETA stock but rather isolating the statistical response for the current quantitative signal. In the last 10 weeks, ZETA printed only four up weeks, yet the slope during this period tilted upward. This contrarian signal generally raises the bar, with the security expected to range between $18 and $32.50.

More critically, peak probability density would likely occur between $25 and $28. Aiming for these levels would be the more statistically prudent approach. However, when we look at risk topography, we may be incentivized to consider being ultra-aggressive.

How Risk Topography Helps Guide Trading Decisions

At the core, risk topography is a three-dimensional view of demand structure, encompassing expected (terminal) price, probability density and population occurrence. This methodology seeks to answer three common questions that traders have: how much, how likely and how frequently?

Image by author

By looking at risk topography, we acknowledge that while reaching the $30 strike price is a low-probability affair, it is low probability based on terminal expectations. However, population frequency data shows that, under 4-6-U conditions, ZETA stock would be expected to traverse the range between $25 and $29 over the course of the next 10 weeks.

Subsequently, my speculative idea is that, in this particular case, ZETA stock could terminate at a higher-than-usual price, perhaps around $30. As stated earlier, the potential short squeeze adds a wrinkle to this narrative that should not be ignored.

With that said, the 25/30 bull call spread expiring Feb. 20, 2026, might not be as wild of an idea as it might initially appear. While ZETA stock would need to rise through the $30 strike at expiration, the breakeven price for this wager comes in at a more palatable $25.63.

Granted, it's an extremely aggressive move and more conservative speculators would probably be more comfortable with the 22.50/25 bull spread, also expiring Feb. 20. However, with the first trade featuring a maximum payout of roughly 694%, it's something to think about — especially since the net debit required (and the maximum at stake) is only $63.

