Options Corner: Why MARA's Drawdown Is More Opportunity Than Warning for Tactical Traders

If misery loves company, it's having a whirlwind romance with MARA Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) . While cryptocurrency miners aren't exactly known for stability, MARA stock managed to generate an auspicious-looking rally in the second half of 2025. Sadly, from mid-October onward, the security practically went into freefall, losing roughly 60% of value. Nevertheless, MARA finally looks intriguing from a contrarian perspective.

At the most watered-down level, there are two ways for options traders to gain an edge in the market: they either rely on their human interpretation of the various fundamental and technical factors that influence valuations or they engage in systematic extraction, using quantitative methodologies to uncover empirical trends (and thus potential mispricings).

In practice, there's plenty of interplay. Those who rely on intuition don't ignore statistical data and those who focus strictly on the numbers don't avoid intuition. That said, from a simplified perspective, you're either going to trade with your gut or you're going to trade with the data.

In thinking about this meta discourse, it may not be necessary to launch an ideological war. Both approaches can be powerful — if they're executed in the right way.

For example, baseball managers rely heavily on sabermetrics but they also understand the flow of the game. Therefore, they might make critical decisions based on their intuition and experience. Similarly, we can use data to filter for compelling structures but at the decision point's last mile, we may resort to human inference.

I believe MARA stock represents an ideal candidate for this integrated methodology.

What The Data Indicates For MARA Stock

Little question exists that MARA Holdings appears troubled. With the underlying blockchain market struggling for traction after a massive sell-off, crypto-adjacent enterprises have been left treading water in a thunderstorm. Not helping matters is that fears of a bubble in artificial intelligence have clouded prior risk-on sentiments.

What does pain look like for MARA stock? In the trailing 10 weeks, MARA has only managed to generate three up weeks (defined as the return between Monday's open and Friday's close), leading to an overall downward slope. However, we also know that popular crypto miners tend to be extremely reflexive. Once a relevant security falls to a certain level, the bulls may collectively perceive a state of undervaluation.

With the help of positive feedback loops reinforcing the initial perception, MARA stock can easily bounce higher. This is an understandable, even logical hypothesis — but how do we quantify this intuition?

One of the easiest solutions is to look back on history when MARA stock previously only generated three up weeks in a 10-week period. When isolating for this quant pattern — which I have labeled 3-7-D (three up, seven down, downward slope) — we can potentially extract a structural arbitrage.

Image by author

Over most 10-week periods (since January 2019), MARA stock would tend to range between $9.02 and $9.62 (assuming an anchor price or starting point of $9.49). Further, probability density would peak around $9.32, thus indicating a negative bias as MARA's native behavioral tendency.

However, we're not trading the crypto miner for its aggregate behavior. Instead, we're trading the current quantitative signal, the 3-7-D sequence. Under this setup, the forward 10-week returns would likely land between $8.50 and $10.50, with probability density peaking at around $9.65.

That's your structural arbitrage: Wall Street is expecting probability density at $9.32 but our sabermetrics (so to speak) reveal a 10-week terminal value of $9.65.

Granted, a 3.54% structural arbitrage isn't much to write home about for a crypto miner — especially one with a 60-month beta of 5.42 (and that's not a typo). However, when we view the above risk geometry in three dimensions, the bullish opportunity in MARA stock becomes more apparent.

Risk Topography Points To A Clear Trading Idea

While we understand that MARA stock is likely to land around $9.65 based on prior statistical trends, this 10-week terminal forecast is not set in stone. That's where additional data and intuition can come in to narrow down trading prospects.

Specifically, we can look at risk geometry through a three-dimensional lens, a concept I call risk topography. While we now have an idea of how much MARA stock can rise and how likely the move is, we can uncover how frequently MARA traverses the price points in the projected distributional curve.

Image by author

Under this three-dimensional lens, we note that the stock would be expected to traverse the $10 price point rather frequently over the next 10 weeks. The issue is that, statistically speaking, MARA tends to terminate at $9.65, not at $10 (which by magnitude is a 3.63% gap).

Here's where my human intuition comes into play. I'm going to straight up gamble that MARA stock can close this 3.63% gap. Let's be real. This is a blockchain miner, not a legacy Dow Jones heavyweight. MARA can sneeze and it can easily move up a few percentage points.

With that in mind, I'm loving the 9/10 bull call spread expiring Feb. 20, 2026. For a net debit paid of $50 (which is the most that can be lost in the transaction), you'll be speculating that MARA stock can rise through the $10 strike price at expiration. If it does, that's a profit of $50 or a 100% payout.

