Options Corner: Here's How To Precisely Trade The 'Obvious' ServiceNow Comeback Narrative

While artificial intelligence has undeniably represented one of the most transformative technologies of our time, the impact hasn't been felt evenly — just look at ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) as an example. As an enterprise-focused cloud computing platform, ServiceNow runs and coordinates operating procedures inside large organizations. It uses generative AI and predictive intelligence in the decision-making and execution components inside workflows.

To be sure, the narrative isn't as exciting as pure-play AI enterprises or the semiconductor designers that deliver the latest AI-tuned processors. However, ServiceNow effectively symbolizes a monetization platform for machine intelligence. Basically, the company doesn't need to invent foundation models; it integrates them from high-level partners and embeds AI where enterprises already pay. In that regard, it's a more practical, proven approach to the innovation.

Theoretically, this dynamic should bolster NOW stock. Instead, NOW represents one of the worst-performing AI securities, down about 27% on a year-to-date basis. However, the red ink has also attracted what may be considered an "obvious" bullish trade. With multiple experts fighting back against the reactionary AI bubble narrative, some of those fundamental sentiments are making their way toward technical expression.

Putting two and two together then, NOW stock should rise from here. Sure enough, multiple financial outlets have published the contrarian bullish angle.

Essentially, the argument is that ServiceNow runs a fundamentally sound business yet its valuation multiples have fallen relative to prior norms. Therefore, the market has been overzealous in its pessimism and the invisible forces of capitalism will rerate NOW stock back to a fair value state.

Although I agree in general with the conclusion, traders in particular should be cautious about such normative reasoning in the financial markets. The broader idea that NOW stock should rerate higher is begging the question, as it assumes that there is a universal fair value state where NOW should rerate to.

Instead, I believe it's better to let the data speak for itself.

Identifying The Risk Geometry Of NOW Stock And Trading Accordingly

If you look at a single 10-week period of NOW stock and write down its return during this period, that information is merely a statistical artifact. It tells you what happened during that 10-week period and nothing more. Obviously, you cannot infer from that single strand of data what may happen in the next 10 weeks.

Imagine, though, that you took hundreds of 10-week cycles and stacked them in a fixed-time distribution. One-off events that were particularly strong or weak would not influence the overall distribution as much. However, the most frequent behavioral tendencies will create bulges in probabilistic mass.

This bulge represents risk geometry. It tells us — based on sheer frequency — where the target security is likely to coalesce. More importantly, risk geometry indicates the transitional zone where the bulls are tempted to become bears.

That's an important point that very few (if any) mainstream financial publications explore. To be quite blunt, terminal forecasts — where an expert points to a specific price target — are usually nothing more than glorified opinions. We all have them. That's not analysis. No, real analysis is identifying the likely area where even the most zealous buyers become sellers.

Everyone wants to know where a stock may go. The real question traders should be asking is, where does the stock stop going?

Image by author

Using data from January 2019 onward, the 10-week forward distribution of NOW stock will likely range between $150 and $174 (assuming an anchor price of $155.39). Price clustering would likely occur at about $160, with a rather steep drop-off in probabilistic mass beyond this price point.

However, the current quantitative setup is the 4-6-D sequence; that is, in the trailing 10 weeks, NOW stock printed only four up weeks, leading to an overall downward slope. Under this scenario, the forward 10-week distribution ranges between $142 and $181, with price clustering likely to occur close to the anchor at around $156.

At first glance, we have a negative variance between the two clusters, which is basically like an inverse arbitrage. However, the acceleration of probability decay is slower or shallower compared to the aggregate distribution — and that's where the opportunity lies.

Taking A Nuanced Wager On ServiceNow

While it's always tempting to view volatile securities as discounts, if merely buying red-stained securities were a reliable methodology, then the analysis industry would collapse. People would just wait for red and buy. Of course, that's not how this works — but we can make our job easier through calculating risk geometry.

Image by author

Basically, the "penalty" in probability mass between $160 and $170 is a relative decline of 49.69%. That's quite steep but even at $170, probability mass is still quite robust, which means there's a solid chance that NOW stock may reach that price.

Interestingly, from $170 to $180, the penalty is a stunning 98.76%. Essentially, a sustained price target of $180 over the next 10 weeks — while not impossible — is very unlikely. Therefore, a rational, conservative speculator would not consider buying premiums of outlooks associated with this price point. Instead, they may be sellers.

With that information in mind, the trade that I find most appealing is the 165/170 bull call spread expiring Feb. 20, 2026. This transaction requires NOW stock to rise through the $170 strike at expiration to trigger the maximum payout of 150%. Breakeven lands at $167.

Although it's an aggressive trade, the 165/170 spread takes advantage of the protrusion that shows probability decay. In effect, this geometric anomaly helps us to be a bit more aggressive than usual while also limiting our opportunity cost.

