Options Corner: Oracle's Earnings Whiplash Has Reshaped Its Probability Curve

After initiating a recovery process from recent concerns tied to artificial intelligence and a possible bubble brewing in the space, Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) imposed a sharp reality check. Following mixed results for its latest financial disclosure, the enterprise software giant sparked a sector-wide correction among major semiconductors. Still, thanks to the principle of reflexivity, intrepid contrarians may have an opportunity for upside with ORCL stock.

For the second quarter, Oracle posted adjusted earnings per share of $2.26, beating out the consensus target of $1.64. In addition, this figure represented growth of 54% against the year-ago period. While that was encouraging, investors took a dim view of the top line, where the software firm generated only $16.06 billion, thereby missing analysts' estimate of $16.21 billion.

Of course, one of the fundamental explanations for ORCL stock plunging more than 15% in the trailing five sessions is due to the revenue miss — and the underlying implications regarding the supposed AI bubble. However, markets don't move on a single, clean causal chain. While publicly traded assets are plotted as functions of time, they're actually functions of state.

The key issue, though, is that nobody knows what that state is. Not to go too deep down the rabbit hole but even if it were possible to calculate the true causal state, the collective knowledge of that insight would represent a form of Schrödinger’s paradox: observation would effectively alter reality.

In a similar vein, George Soros popularized the concept of reflexivity in the financial markets. To make a long story short, investor perceptions can alter a publicly traded enterprise's reality through valuation spikes — and the subsequent change in price further reinforces perceptions, thus creating a feedback loop.

Again, while it's likely impossible to know the source of reflexivity, we can calculate the magnitude of its influence. It just requires, ironically enough, a change of perception.

Trading According To The Risk Geometry Of ORCL Stock

Most commonly, analysts in the financial sector analyze securities on a chronological basis. While not necessarily "incorrect," rare events inherently command a much higher likelihood of imposing sharp price movements. These aberrations need to be controlled for when measuring the influence of key variables on valuations, which is the whole point of financial analysis.

Here's the news flash: plenty of experts don't control for these spikes, leading to epistemological cracks. Instead, a viable solution is to view securities on a distributional basis. By taking the continuous data stream of stock prices and iterating it as discretized sequences or trials, one-off aberrations are effectively smoothed out in the distribution, while consistent behavior reveals structure through elevated probability density.

Let's look at ORCL stock not as a running price chart but as multiple rolling 10-week discretized sequences. If we start this experiment from January 2019, most outcomes will probably range between $184 and $203 (assuming an anchor price of $189). Further, price clustering would likely be predominant at roughly $196.25.

Image by author

However, we're interested in the current quant signal, which is the 3-7-D sequence; that is, in the trailing 10 weeks, ORCL stock printed seven down weeks, thus causing the overall slope to point negatively. Whenever bearish pressure is that imbalanced over a 10-week period, this behavioral state tends to cause a reflexive reaction.

With a distributional analysis, we can measure this reflexivity. Using past analogs and adjusting for current prices, we may anticipate that ORCL stock may land between $186 and $212. Moreover, price clustering would likely be predominant at $200.

Thanks to the distributional framework, we now know that — under the current sentiment regime — ORCL stock wants to travel to $200. We also know that beyond $200, probability decay accelerates, thus limiting the window of upside.

As such, it may not make sense to pay for premiums associated with an outcome that is not likely to materialize. But because we know where ORCL stock is likely to land (and where it's not), an options strategy called the vertical spread may be ideal.

Playing Our Cards Empirically

From the statistical data at hand, ORCL stock has a solid chance of reflexively bouncing higher from here. At the same time, the probabilistic ceiling starts hardening above $200. Therefore, assuming we believe in the premise established, it would make sense to be long toward $200 and short beyond $200. That's the transactional geometry behind the vertical spread strategy called the bull call spread.

Image by author

Based on the data we calculated, the ideal trade appears to be the 190/200 bull spread expiring Feb. 20, 2026. This wager involves two simultaneous transactions on one ticket or execution: buy the $190 call and sell the $200 call, for a net debit paid of $450 (the most that can be lost).

Should ORCL stock rise through the second-leg strike ($200) at expiration, the maximum profit is $550, a payout of over 122%. Breakeven lands at $194.50, which improves the odds that this wager will at least not lose money — though that's only a probability and not a certainty.

What really makes this trade tick in my opinion is probability decay. From $200 to $205, probability density drops by 59.46%. Between $205 and $210, it drops a stunning 93.62%. Therefore, the $200 strike helps maximize payout potential while minimizing opportunity cost.

The opinions and views expressed in this content are those of the individual author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Benzinga. Benzinga is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of any information provided herein. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be misconstrued as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Readers are asked not to rely on the opinions or information herein, and encouraged to do their own due diligence before making investing decisions.

Image: Shutterstock