Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on Boeing Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Boeing BA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for Boeing.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 28% bullish and 71%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $398,293, and 12 are calls, for a total amount of $1,020,481.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $125.0 to $300.0 for Boeing during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Boeing's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Boeing's whale trades within a strike price range from $125.0 to $300.0 in the last 30 days.

Boeing Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $300.00 $359.0K 184 130 BA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $170.00 $143.7K 278 79 BA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $170.00 $143.7K 278 99 BA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $170.00 $143.4K 278 139 BA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $125.00 $102.5K 861 0

About Boeing

Boeing is a major aerospace and defense firm. It operates in four segments: commercial airplanes; defense, space, and security; Global services; and Boeing capital. Boeing's commercial airplanes segment competes with Airbus in the production of aircraft ranging from 130 seats upward. Boeing's defense, space, and security segment competes with Lockheed, Northrop, and several other firms to create military aircraft and weaponry. Global services provides aftermarket support to airlines.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Boeing, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Boeing Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 297,091, the BA's price is up by 0.41%, now at $226.69.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 21 days.

