Decoding Petrobras Brasileiro's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Petrobras Brasileiro.

Looking at options history for Petrobras Brasileiro PBR we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 57% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $197,490 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $533,324.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $15.0 to $18.0 for Petrobras Brasileiro during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Petrobras Brasileiro options trades today is 16759.67 with a total volume of 7,415.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Petrobras Brasileiro's big money trades within a strike price range of $15.0 to $18.0 over the last 30 days.

Petrobras Brasileiro Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PBR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $15.50 $99.0K 760 1.9K PBR CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/19/24 $15.00 $96.4K 28.8K 650 PBR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $15.50 $76.8K 760 1.2K PBR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $15.50 $67.5K 760 640 PBR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $15.00 $57.5K 54.4K 227

About Petrobras Brasileiro

Petrobras is a Brazil-based integrated energy company controlled by the Brazilian government. The company focuses on exploration and production for oil and gas in Brazilian offshore fields. Production in 2022 was 2.7 million barrels of oil equivalent a day (80% oil production), and reserves stood at 10.5 billion boe (85% oil). At year-end 2022, Petrobras operated 11 refineries in Brazil with capacity of 1.9 million barrels a day and distributes refined products and natural gas throughout Brazil.

In light of the recent options history for Petrobras Brasileiro, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Petrobras Brasileiro's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 9,884,299, the PBR's price is down by -0.12%, now at $16.56.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 56 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.