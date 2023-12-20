Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Palantir Technologies

Loading... Loading...

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Palantir Technologies. Our analysis of options history for Palantir Technologies PLTR revealed 20 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 30% of traders were bullish, while 70% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $586,069, and 12 were calls, valued at $935,724.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $13.0 and $30.0 for Palantir Technologies, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Palantir Technologies's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Palantir Technologies's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $13.0 to $30.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Palantir Technologies Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $27.00 $400.1K 767 1.0K PLTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $25.00 $217.5K 322 300 PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $22.00 $86.5K 10.3K 877 PLTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/19/24 $15.00 $84.5K 4.9K 853 PLTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $30.00 $64.7K 804 1

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir is an analytical software company that focuses on leveraging data to create efficiencies in its clients' organizations. The firm serves commercial and government clients via its Foundry and Gotham platforms, respectively. The Denver-based company was founded in 2003 and went public in 2020.

In light of the recent options history for Palantir Technologies, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Palantir Technologies

With a volume of 24,570,158, the price of PLTR is down -0.39% at $17.88.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 54 days.

Expert Opinions on Palantir Technologies

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $5.0.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from RBC Capital lowers its rating to Underperform with a new price target of $5.

