Big Players' Recent Trades in SBUX Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Starbucks SBUX.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SBUX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Starbucks.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 22% bullish and 77%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $195,640, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $334,348.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $50.0 to $105.0 for Starbucks during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Starbucks options trades today is 2960.78 with a total volume of 2,294.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Starbucks's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $105.0 over the last 30 days.

Starbucks Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SBUX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $100.00 $166.0K 11.0K 403 SBUX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $100.00 $86.9K 898 144 SBUX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $90.00 $63.2K 83 34 SBUX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $50.00 $48.2K 14 0 SBUX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/22/23 $96.00 $36.8K 400 911

About Starbucks

Starbucks is one of the most widely recognized restaurant brands in the world, operating more than 38,000 stores across more than 80 countries as of the end of fiscal 2023. The firm operates in three segments: North America, international markets, and channel development (grocery and ready-to-drink beverage). The coffee chain generates revenue from company-operated stores, royalties, sales of equipment and products to license partners, ready-to-drink beverages, packaged coffee sales, and single-serve products.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Starbucks, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Starbucks

Currently trading with a volume of 3,352,200, the SBUX's price is down by -1.72%, now at $96.04.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 43 days.

Expert Opinions on Starbucks

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $107.0.

An analyst from HSBC has revised its rating downward to Hold, adjusting the price target to $107.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.