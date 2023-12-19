Humana Unusual Options Activity

Loading... Loading...

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Humana. Our analysis of options history for Humana HUM revealed 13 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 46% of traders were bullish, while 53% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $336,003, and 6 were calls, valued at $444,494.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $320.0 to $525.0 for Humana over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Humana's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Humana's whale activity within a strike price range from $320.0 to $525.0 in the last 30 days.

Humana Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HUM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $320.00 $161.0K 10 10 HUM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/16/24 $505.00 $102.0K 74 21 HUM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $520.00 $95.1K 31 18 HUM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $460.00 $63.4K 804 129 HUM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $490.00 $51.1K 31 11

About Humana

Humana is one of the largest private health insurers in the U.S. with a focus on administering Medicare Advantage plans. The firm has built a niche specializing in government-sponsored programs, with nearly all its medical membership stemming from individual and group Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and the military's Tricare program. The firm is also a leader in stand-alone prescription drug plans for seniors enrolled in traditional fee-for-service Medicare. Beyond medical insurance, the company provides other healthcare services, including primary-care services, at-home services, and pharmacy benefit management.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Humana, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Humana

Trading volume stands at 808,398, with HUM's price down by -0.01%, positioned at $460.0.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 43 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Humana

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $573.5.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $597.

An analyst from Argus Research upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $550.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.