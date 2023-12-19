Humana Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Humana. Our analysis of options history for Humana HUM revealed 13 unusual trades.
Delving into the details, we found 46% of traders were bullish, while 53% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $336,003, and 6 were calls, valued at $444,494.
Predicted Price Range
Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $320.0 to $525.0 for Humana over the recent three months.
Volume & Open Interest Trends
Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.
This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Humana's options for a given strike price.
Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Humana's whale activity within a strike price range from $320.0 to $525.0 in the last 30 days.
Humana Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days
Significant Options Trades Detected:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|HUM
|CALL
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|01/17/25
|$320.00
|$161.0K
|10
|10
|HUM
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|02/16/24
|$505.00
|$102.0K
|74
|21
|HUM
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|01/17/25
|$520.00
|$95.1K
|31
|18
|HUM
|CALL
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|01/19/24
|$460.00
|$63.4K
|804
|129
|HUM
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|01/17/25
|$490.00
|$51.1K
|31
|11
About Humana
Humana is one of the largest private health insurers in the U.S. with a focus on administering Medicare Advantage plans. The firm has built a niche specializing in government-sponsored programs, with nearly all its medical membership stemming from individual and group Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and the military's Tricare program. The firm is also a leader in stand-alone prescription drug plans for seniors enrolled in traditional fee-for-service Medicare. Beyond medical insurance, the company provides other healthcare services, including primary-care services, at-home services, and pharmacy benefit management.
Having examined the options trading patterns of Humana, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance
Present Market Standing of Humana
- Trading volume stands at 808,398, with HUM's price down by -0.01%, positioned at $460.0.
- RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.
- Earnings announcement expected in 43 days.
What Analysts Are Saying About Humana
In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $573.5.
- Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $597.
- An analyst from Argus Research upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $550.
Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Humana options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.
Earnings
Analyst Ratings
Dividends
IPOs
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.