Block Unusual Options Activity

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Block SQ.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SQ, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Block.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $280,239, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $123,080.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $90.0 for Block over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Block's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Block's whale activity within a strike price range from $60.0 to $90.0 in the last 30 days.

Block Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $85.00 $62.8K 1.8K 72 SQ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $90.00 $47.6K 7.2K 132 SQ PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $87.50 $44.7K 342 21 SQ CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/15/23 $60.00 $40.8K 1.8K 11 SQ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $87.50 $40.4K 342 151

Where Is Block Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 968,214, the price of SQ is down -2.51% at $78.51.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 2 days.

What The Experts Say On Block:

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Block, which currently sits at a price target of $90.

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Block, which currently sits at a price target of $90.

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $95

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Block, which currently sits at a price target of $85.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Block, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.