Check Out What Whales Are Doing With AMD

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Advanced Micro Devices AMD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AMD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for Advanced Micro Devices.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 53% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $43,470, and 12, calls, for a total amount of $596,970..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $140.0 for Advanced Micro Devices over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Advanced Micro Devices options trades today is 9565.6 with a total volume of 4,585.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Advanced Micro Devices's big money trades within a strike price range of $90.0 to $140.0 over the last 30 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/18/23 $120.00 $142.5K 18.3K 665 AMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/17/23 $120.00 $69.6K 1.9K 59 AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/15/23 $100.00 $63.5K 11.0K 0 AMD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/28/23 $100.00 $57.9K 167 57 AMD PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/18/23 $115.00 $43.4K 10.8K 448

Where Is Advanced Micro Devices Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 10,980,747, the price of AMD is down -1.92% at $116.05.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days.

What The Experts Say On Advanced Micro Devices:

Northland Capital Markets upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $150

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Advanced Micro Devices, which currently sits at a price target of $160.

Mizuho downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $140

TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Advanced Micro Devices, which currently sits at a price target of $135.

