Looking At General Motors's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on General Motors GM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 23 uncommon options trades for General Motors.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 56% bullish and 43%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $1,024,656, and 17 are calls, for a total amount of $1,357,253.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $37.0 to $45.0 for General Motors over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for General Motors options trades today is 6865.91 with a total volume of 33,088.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for General Motors's big money trades within a strike price range of $37.0 to $45.0 over the last 30 days.

General Motors Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GM PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/15/23 $37.00 $795.0K 2.1K 5.0K GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/18/23 $42.00 $327.9K 7.4K 1.5K GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/18/23 $42.00 $199.0K 7.4K 6.2K GM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $40.00 $130.2K 32.7K 555 GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/28/23 $39.00 $115.0K 3.2K 14

Where Is General Motors Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,374,895, the price of GM is up 2.01% at $40.77.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 13 days.

What The Experts Say On General Motors:

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Hold rating on General Motors, which currently sits at a price target of $39.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on General Motors, which currently sits at a price target of $41.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on General Motors, which currently sits at a price target of $89.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on General Motors, which currently sits at a price target of $46.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on General Motors, which currently sits at a price target of $32.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

