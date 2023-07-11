Looking At Broadcom's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Broadcom AVGO.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AVGO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 31 uncommon options trades for Broadcom.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 32% bullish and 67%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $1,292,271, and 19 are calls, for a total amount of $1,348,799.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $370.0 to $1000.0 for Broadcom over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Broadcom's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Broadcom's whale activity within a strike price range from $370.0 to $1000.0 in the last 30 days.

Broadcom Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AVGO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/21/23 $880.00 $196.9K 238 205 AVGO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/15/23 $860.00 $195.9K 410 23 AVGO PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/21/23 $880.00 $171.0K 238 393 AVGO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/14/23 $865.00 $168.0K 156 31 AVGO PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/21/23 $870.00 $150.0K 219 130

Where Is Broadcom Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 363,923, the price of AVGO is down -0.65% at $872.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 51 days.

What The Experts Say On Broadcom:

Mizuho downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $840

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Broadcom, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.