10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/14/23 $300.00 $51.8K 10.7K 20.2K AMC PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/21/23 $17.00 $25.4K 4.3K 4.8K GOOGL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/15/23 $130.00 $51.1K 14.0K 1.1K DIS PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/15/23 $85.00 $110.0K 11.1K 589 MTCH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $37.50 $105.9K 732 477 ATVI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/21/23 $82.50 $83.7K 23.9K 334 SE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/17/23 $45.00 $47.9K 576 288 GOOG CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $155.00 $40.5K 778 276 CHTR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/28/23 $350.00 $54.6K 258 82 RBLX PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $50.00 $25.6K 3.5K 62

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For META META, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on July 14, 2023. This event was a transfer of 162 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.8K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 10747 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20282 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMC AMC, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on July 21, 2023. Parties traded 19 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $1340.0 per contract. There were 4330 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4830 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOGL GOOGL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 70 day(s) on September 15, 2023. Parties traded 190 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.1K, with a price of $269.0 per contract. There were 14079 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1191 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DIS DIS, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 70 day(s) on September 15, 2023. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $110.0K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 11191 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 589 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MTCH MTCH, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 196 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 363 contract(s) at a $37.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $105.9K, with a price of $292.0 per contract. There were 732 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 477 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ATVI ATVI, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 14 day(s) on July 21, 2023. This event was a transfer of 186 contract(s) at a $82.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $83.7K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 23961 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 334 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SE SE, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 133 day(s) on November 17, 2023. This event was a transfer of 175 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.9K, with a price of $274.0 per contract. There were 576 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 288 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOG GOOG, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 532 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.5K, with a price of $810.0 per contract. There were 778 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 276 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CHTR CHTR, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on July 28, 2023. Parties traded 17 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.6K, with a price of $3216.0 per contract. There were 258 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 82 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RBLX RBLX, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 196 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 22 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $1165.0 per contract. There were 3520 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 62 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.