United Rentals Unusual Options Activity For July 03

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on United Rentals URI.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with URI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for United Rentals.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 63% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $141,158, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $600,481.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $300.0 to $480.0 for United Rentals over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for United Rentals options trades today is 441.12 with a total volume of 4,557.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for United Rentals's big money trades within a strike price range of $300.0 to $480.0 over the last 30 days.

United Rentals Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume URI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/15/23 $460.00 $241.9K 1.5K 1.1K URI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/15/23 $400.00 $79.1K 1.5K 1.0K URI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $410.00 $69.7K 242 10 URI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/15/23 $400.00 $62.0K 1.5K 1.1K URI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/15/23 $460.00 $61.9K 1.5K 1.1K

Where Is United Rentals Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 262,726, the price of URI is up 0.78% at $448.85.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 23 days.

What The Experts Say On United Rentals:

Morgan Stanley downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $428

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on United Rentals, which currently sits at a price target of $428.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for United Rentals, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.