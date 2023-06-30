Meta Platforms Unusual Options Activity

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Meta Platforms META.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with META, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 46 uncommon options trades for Meta Platforms.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 54% bullish and 45%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $835,386, and 38 are calls, for a total amount of $2,552,009.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $115.0 to $400.0 for Meta Platforms over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Meta Platforms's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Meta Platforms's whale trades within a strike price range from $115.0 to $400.0 in the last 30 days.

Meta Platforms Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $290.00 $445.1K 1.6K 176 META CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/28/23 $300.00 $309.1K 3.1K 1.0K META CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $315.00 $280.0K 1.0K 325 META CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $315.00 $182.6K 1.0K 53 META CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/28/23 $300.00 $180.3K 3.1K 1.0K

Where Is Meta Platforms Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,782,255, the price of META is up 2.47% at $288.47.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 26 days.

What The Experts Say On Meta Platforms:

Wells Fargo downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $276

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $350.

UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $335.

JMP Securities has decided to maintain their Market Outperform rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $300.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $360.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

