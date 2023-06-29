This Is What Whales Are Betting On Elevance Health

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Elevance Health.

Looking at options history for Elevance Health ELV we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 18% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 81% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $77,750 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $381,724.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $430.0 to $480.0 for Elevance Health over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Elevance Health's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Elevance Health's whale trades within a strike price range from $430.0 to $480.0 in the last 30 days.

Elevance Health Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ELV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/15/23 $430.00 $79.5K 66 30 ELV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/15/23 $480.00 $48.4K 3 10 ELV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $430.00 $44.2K 14 17 ELV CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $430.00 $36.9K 14 37 ELV CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $430.00 $36.9K 14 27

Where Is Elevance Health Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 764,645, the price of ELV is up 0.5% at $439.31.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 20 days.

What The Experts Say On Elevance Health:

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Elevance Health, which currently sits at a price target of $560.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Elevance Health, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.