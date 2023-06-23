This Is What Whales Are Betting On Costco Wholesale

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Costco Wholesale COST.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with COST, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Costco Wholesale.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 58%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $423,325, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $499,680.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $400.0 to $545.0 for Costco Wholesale over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Costco Wholesale options trades today is 194.33 with a total volume of 494.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Costco Wholesale's big money trades within a strike price range of $400.0 to $545.0 over the last 30 days.

Costco Wholesale Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COST PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/16/24 $500.00 $365.0K 303 3 COST CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/18/23 $530.00 $100.0K 109 202 COST CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/18/23 $530.00 $98.0K 109 1 COST CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/23/23 $500.00 $83.7K 164 67 COST CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/23/23 $400.00 $74.1K 14 10

Where Is Costco Wholesale Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 519,076, the price of COST is down -0.16% at $523.34.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 90 days.

What The Experts Say On Costco Wholesale:

UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $560.

Telsey Advisory Group downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $540

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $575.

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $567.

Tigress Financial downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $635

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

