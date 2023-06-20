This Is What Whales Are Betting On Broadcom

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Broadcom.

Looking at options history for Broadcom AVGO we detected 102 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 18 are puts, for a total amount of $1,698,430 and 84, calls, for a total amount of $9,524,830.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $300.0 to $1000.0 for Broadcom over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Broadcom's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Broadcom's whale trades within a strike price range from $300.0 to $1000.0 in the last 30 days.

Broadcom Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AVGO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $620.00 $1.1M 589 81 AVGO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/21/23 $570.00 $911.7K 207 511 AVGO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/21/23 $540.00 $667.4K 171 340 AVGO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $620.00 $603.8K 589 41 AVGO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $800.00 $584.2K 564 42

Where Is Broadcom Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,517,025, the price of AVGO is down -0.01% at $867.99.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 72 days.

What The Experts Say On Broadcom:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Broadcom, which currently sits at a price target of $800.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Broadcom, which currently sits at a price target of $870.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Broadcom, which currently sits at a price target of $820.

Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Broadcom, which currently sits at a price target of $785.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Broadcom, which currently sits at a price target of $890.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

