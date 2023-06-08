This Is What Whales Are Betting On Sea

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 11 options trades for Sea SE summing a total amount of $676,751.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $95.0 for Sea over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Sea options trades today is 1435.11 with a total volume of 973.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Sea's big money trades within a strike price range of $55.0 to $95.0 over the last 30 days.

Sea Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SE CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $95.00 $290.0K 345 500 SE CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/30/23 $70.00 $95.0K 1.3K 56 SE CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/09/23 $57.00 $62.5K 868 49 SE PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/17/23 $55.00 $52.4K 913 0 SE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $75.00 $42.9K 1.8K 22

Where Is Sea Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,776,039, the price of SE is up 4.74% at $63.86.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 68 days.

What The Experts Say On Sea:

Benchmark downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $105

HSBC has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Sea, which currently sits at a price target of $94.

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Sea, which currently sits at a price target of $90.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

