Looking At Datadog's Recent Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Datadog.

Looking at options history for Datadog DDOG we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $292,034 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $216,137.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $94.0 to $115.0 for Datadog over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Datadog options trades today is 2136.83 with a total volume of 11,072.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Datadog's big money trades within a strike price range of $94.0 to $115.0 over the last 30 days.

Datadog Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DDOG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/09/23 $97.00 $95.0K 145 1.0K DDOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/30/23 $105.00 $73.1K 476 416 DDOG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/09/23 $97.00 $65.4K 145 3.2K DDOG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/09/23 $97.00 $56.4K 145 1.1K DDOG CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/21/23 $100.00 $55.8K 4.1K 137

Where Is Datadog Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,199,617, the price of DDOG is down -5.11% at $96.64.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 57 days.

What The Experts Say On Datadog:

Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Datadog, which currently sits at a price target of $101.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Datadog, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.