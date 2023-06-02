This Is What Whales Are Betting On Target

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Target TGT.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TGT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 31 uncommon options trades for Target.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 38% bullish and 61%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $420,182, and 22 are calls, for a total amount of $1,399,189.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $110.0 to $150.0 for Target over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Target options trades today is 1878.23 with a total volume of 12,504.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Target's big money trades within a strike price range of $110.0 to $150.0 over the last 30 days.

Target Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TGT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $110.00 $441.7K 192 255 TGT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $130.00 $142.2K 128 70 TGT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $120.00 $116.4K 35 2 TGT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/09/23 $130.00 $94.1K 1.8K 740 TGT PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $115.00 $74.0K 6 45

Where Is Target Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,600,011, the price of TGT is up 1.4% at $133.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 75 days.

What The Experts Say On Target:

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Target, which currently sits at a price target of $157.

Bernstein has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Target, which currently sits at a price target of $183.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Target, which currently sits at a price target of $175.

Telsey Advisory Group downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $185

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Target, which currently sits at a price target of $170.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Target, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.